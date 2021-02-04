The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.89. The Timken also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.70-5.10 EPS.

TKR stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,506 shares of company stock worth $6,427,307. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.