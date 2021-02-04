The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.89. The Timken also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.70-5.10 EPS.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The Timken has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.57.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,307. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

