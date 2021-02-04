The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Earnings Results

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The Timken updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.70-5.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.70-5.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.58. 21,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,422. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. The Timken has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,506 shares of company stock worth $6,427,307. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

