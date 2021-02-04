The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Plans $0.11 Annual Dividend

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 14,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,209. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWGAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, AlphaValue raised The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Swatch Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

