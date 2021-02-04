The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
SPRWF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The Supreme Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.
The Supreme Cannabis Company Profile
