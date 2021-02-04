The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SPRWF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The Supreme Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

The Supreme Cannabis Company Profile

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

