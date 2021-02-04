The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.77.

Shares of SMPL opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,109 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $8,779,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $4,134,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

