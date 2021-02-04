The Sherwin-Williams Company to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $8.08 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $8.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.13. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2021 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $27.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $29.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.25.

NYSE SHW opened at $701.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $725.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

