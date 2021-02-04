The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues Earnings Results

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SMG traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.51. 6,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,988. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.17.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.