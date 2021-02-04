The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of SMG opened at $240.17 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.67 and a 200-day moving average of $175.06.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

