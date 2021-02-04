The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.17.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

