The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The RMR Group by 277.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

