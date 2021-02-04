The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report sales of $17.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.17 billion and the lowest is $17.50 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $75.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.94 billion to $76.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $78.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.19 billion to $79.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $128.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,636. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.03. The company has a market capitalization of $317.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

