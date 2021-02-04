The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.94

Shares of The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.94 and traded as high as $35.40. The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) shares last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 130,949 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.00 million and a P/E ratio of -68.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.14.

About The Parkmead Group plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

