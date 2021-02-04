The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

NYT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,308. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

