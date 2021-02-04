The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Trading Up 5.1%

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 4,538,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,703,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

