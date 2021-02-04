The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Trading Up 5.1%

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 4,538,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,703,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.
The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.
About The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.
