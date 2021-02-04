The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $13.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 46,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTW opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

