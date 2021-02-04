The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,474 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.69. 225,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,021,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $18.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 213.71%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

