The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Announces Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,232. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

