The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,261 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,673,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 672.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after acquiring an additional 264,824 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 118,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,862,000 after buying an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

