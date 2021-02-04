The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,212.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,186.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

