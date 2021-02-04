The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Sell

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $854.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $810.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,716.24, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $771.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 558.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 489.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

