The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €82.00 Price Target

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.59 ($71.28).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €57.83 and a 200 day moving average of €49.75.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

