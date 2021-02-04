The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Update

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,810,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 22,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 23.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GEO opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.