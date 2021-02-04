The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.44-3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62-2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.44-3.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.61. 527,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $92.39.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,298,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,833,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 33,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,253,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,895 shares of company stock worth $11,880,649. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.