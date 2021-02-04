The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

