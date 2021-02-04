The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
