The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Announces Earnings Results

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

NYSE TCS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 2,988,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

In related news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at $415,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 100,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321 over the last 90 days. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

