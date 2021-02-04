The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Earnings Results

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Clorox updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.05-8.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.05-8.25 EPS.

CLX traded down $9.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,926. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.53.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.