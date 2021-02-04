The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $204.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.53. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

