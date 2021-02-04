The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Raised to $80.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

PLCE opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $76.10.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

