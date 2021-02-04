The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $45.72. Approximately 834,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,402,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

