The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

SCHW stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.99. 45,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,106,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 180,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $8,519,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

