The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.34

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 16920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,934,361 shares of company stock valued at $82,298,114 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

