The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 8,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $69.95. 2,633,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,779. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,892,000 after acquiring an additional 428,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

