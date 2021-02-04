The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Berkeley Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKGFY stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $77.67.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.