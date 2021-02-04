The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.14

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 5344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in The Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 192,233 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

