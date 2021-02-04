The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.14

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 5344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.
In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in The Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 192,233 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
