The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

ANDE stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $815.88 million, a P/E ratio of -353.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Andersons by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in The Andersons by 1,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 188,172 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Andersons by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in The Andersons by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

