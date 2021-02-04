The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of ALL opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.22. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.