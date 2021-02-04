The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WTER stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 281.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of The Alkaline Water from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.