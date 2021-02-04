Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $175.69

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.69 and last traded at $173.24, with a volume of 32103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.09. The stock has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,762 shares of company stock worth $55,167,580. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 201,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,089,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.