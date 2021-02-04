TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.66. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 76,855 shares trading hands.

TTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $262.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,532,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 671,409 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 918,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 527,383 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,072,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 431,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.