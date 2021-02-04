Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $854.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $771.67 and its 200-day moving average is $512.22. The stock has a market cap of $810.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,716.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

