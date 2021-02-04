TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $34.81 million and $1.93 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00145896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 122.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00101457 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00063207 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00242091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00040609 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 40,713,678,836 coins and its circulating supply is 40,712,949,728 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.