TerraCredit Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $165,162.50 and approximately $125,777.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

