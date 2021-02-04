TERA Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $787,514.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00139619 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065100 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00078856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039169 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.