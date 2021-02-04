Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 301,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Tennant stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $85.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,071,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,090.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Tennant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at $3,078,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at $2,769,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

