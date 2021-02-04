Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.89

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.89 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

