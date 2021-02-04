Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Tenaris reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

