Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s stock price traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $46.69. 3,827,595 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 1,005,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Get Tenable alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.