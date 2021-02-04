Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 56,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,112. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,141.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.