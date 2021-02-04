Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0396 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

TEI stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

